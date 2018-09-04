Sunshine Coast school fields covered with bits of plastic, glass and ceramics

The Sunshine Coast School District has issued a warning to parents after several school fields were inadvertently littered with bits of plastics, glass and ceramics.

The district sent a note saying that the fields at seven schools were given a new topdressing that was contaminated with foreign objects.

Jason Haines — a superintendent at a local golf course — went to see the damage himself after a parent told him about it.

He said he found “small pieces of glass, evenly spaced all over the field. The only place this stuff belongs is the garbage dump.”

“When you walk onto it, there’s chunks of hard plastic with sharp edges. You walk a bit more and, ‘Oh, that’s a piece of glass.’”

Supt. Patrick Bocking said the district used a new contractor this year and crews are doing their best to clean it up. Until then, no one should play on the fields.

“[The] priority for us is for our students to be safe. As soon as we get all the little bits and pieces out, that’s when we’ll allow the kids back on,” he said.