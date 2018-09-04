City taking jackhammer to downtown parking lots to make way for 2 residential towers
Hamilton’s planning committee is backing two housing projects that will replace surface parking lots in the downtown core.
One plan calls for a 25-storey, mixed-use rental housing building at Main and Walnut streets.
The other involves a 30-storey residential tower at the site of a former bus terminal at John and Rebecca streets.
Ward 2 Coun. Jason Farr notes that the projects will result in almost 600 new residential units within the core, and likely close to 2,000 new downtown residents.
Farr adds that he’s excited to “take a jackhammer to a lot of surface asphalt” and he notes that both locations are within blocks of Hamilton’s future LRT line.
