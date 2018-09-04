City taking jackhammer to downtown parking lots to make way for 2 residential towers

Hamilton’s planning committee is backing two housing projects that will replace surface parking lots in the downtown core.

READ MORE: Hamilton condo development moves forward on former Kresge’s, Delta Bingo site

One plan calls for a 25-storey, mixed-use rental housing building at Main and Walnut streets.

The other involves a 30-storey residential tower at the site of a former bus terminal at John and Rebecca streets.

READ MORE: Hamilton architect to design successful Pier 8 development proposal

Ward 2 Coun. Jason Farr notes that the projects will result in almost 600 new residential units within the core, and likely close to 2,000 new downtown residents.

READ MORE: Metrolinx pumps the brakes on Hamilton land purchases for LRT

Farr adds that he’s excited to “take a jackhammer to a lot of surface asphalt” and he notes that both locations are within blocks of Hamilton’s future LRT line.