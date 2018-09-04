Politics
September 4, 2018 6:27 pm

City taking jackhammer to downtown parking lots to make way for 2 residential towers

Ken Mann By Reporter  900 CHML
Coun. Jason Farr looks forward to "exciting" new residential developments in the city core as a result of Wednesday's planning committee meeting.

900CHML
Hamilton’s planning committee is backing two housing projects that will replace surface parking lots in the downtown core.

One plan calls for a 25-storey, mixed-use rental housing building at Main and Walnut streets.

The other involves a 30-storey residential tower at the site of a former bus terminal at John and Rebecca streets.

Ward 2 Coun. Jason Farr notes that the projects will result in almost 600 new residential units within the core, and likely close to 2,000 new downtown residents.

Farr adds that he’s excited to “take a jackhammer to a lot of surface asphalt” and he notes that both locations are within blocks of Hamilton’s future LRT line.

 

Councillor Jason Farr
Hamilton downtown development
Hamilton LRT
Hamilton planning committee

