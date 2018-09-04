Crime
September 4, 2018 3:34 pm

Charge laid in serious assault that left man with life-threatening injuries

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

A man in his 30s suffered life-threatening injuries in an assault in southeast Calgary Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.

Lauren Pullen, Global News
A A

A Calgary man has been charged after a man was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries from a southeast Calgary home last week.

Officers found a man in his 30s suffering from serious injuries when they were called to do a welfare check at a home in the 100 block of Dovertree Place S.E. just before 8 a.m. on Thursday.

READ MORE: Assault in southeast Calgary leaves man with life-threatening injuries

He was taken to hospital where his condition had been upgraded to stable on Tuesday.

Police said tips from the public were helpful in locating the victim’s car and making the arrest.

Adrian Joseph Sebastian, 38, has been charged with aggravated assault in relation to the incident.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 10.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary crime
Charges laid southeast Calgary assault
Crime
Dovertree Place
Dovertree Place assault
Forest Heights assault
Forest Lawn
Man charged Calgary serious assault
Man charged southeast Calgary assault
Serious assault Calgary
Southeast Calgary assault

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News