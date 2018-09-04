Charge laid in serious assault that left man with life-threatening injuries

A Calgary man has been charged after a man was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries from a southeast Calgary home last week.

Officers found a man in his 30s suffering from serious injuries when they were called to do a welfare check at a home in the 100 block of Dovertree Place S.E. just before 8 a.m. on Thursday.

He was taken to hospital where his condition had been upgraded to stable on Tuesday.

Police said tips from the public were helpful in locating the victim’s car and making the arrest.

Adrian Joseph Sebastian, 38, has been charged with aggravated assault in relation to the incident.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 10.