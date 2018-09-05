Peterborough students head back to class

Peterborough schools were on Tuesday abuzz with thousands of students as school started up again for another year.

“I’m going to meet my new teacher, and they will show me where my classroom is,” said senior kindergarten student Edwin Robinson, a determined look on his face.

And while some were bidding farewell to the freedom of summer, it seemed some parents were also dragging their feet on the way to the school yard.

“It’s exciting but sad,” said mom Alicia Eaton. “I don’t know. I don’t like it. I like them home for the summer. Like everybody else. But they’re excited, so it’s good.”

Cameron Smith was literally running to get to his Grade 3 classroom. Math is one of his favourite subjects. His little brother, Ryan, on the other hand, was just excited to see some of his friends.

While these little guys focus on their studies, police are reminding drivers to focus on the road. Back to school means more children on sidewalks and more cyclists on the streets.

“I think this time of year you have to slow down,” said Tom McCarthy, a volunteer crossing guard.

McCarthy will spend the next few months shepherding students across Erskine Avenue. He said there’s an issue with speeding on the south-end street.

“People like to speed up, and you can’t be doing that here. We have a lot of little kids coming,” McCarthy said, adding that not all children are going to have a parent or guardian with them to make sure they’re focusing on safety.

According to Peterborough police, speeding in a school zone can lead to a $180 ticket. Not stopping for a school bus that has its arm extended and lights flashing can end in a fine ranging from $400 to $2,000 and up to six demerit points.