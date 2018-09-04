Former Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher dies in ATV rollover

A former Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher, Glenn Bott, died in rural Manitoba over the weekend in an ATV rollover.

Manitoba RCMP first reported the death on Sunday.

On Saturday shortly before midnight, Steinbach RCMP were sent to the scene of an off-road vehicle rollover.

They said a 36-year-old man and an eight-year-old boy, both from the RM of Tache, were driving in a side-by-side off-road vehicle when it rolled, landing on top of the man.

The Goldeyes organization is mourning the loss of Glenn Bott, who tragically passed away on September 1. Glenn was a pitcher for the Goldeyes during the 2006 & 2007 seasons. He leaves behind his wife Cosette and two young children. Our thoughts are with Cosette & family #RIPGlenn — Winnipeg Goldeyes (@Wpg_Goldeyes) September 4, 2018

He was brought to hospital and pronounced dead.

The boy wasn’t injured.

RCMP said it doesn’t appear either was wearing a seat belt or helmet at the time.

The investigation continues, but police believe alcohol was a factor in the rollover.

Bott was a relief pitcher for the organization for two years, from 2006 through 2007.