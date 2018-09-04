Man sexually assaults masseuse, Toronto police say

Toronto police say they are looking for a man suspected of sexually assaulting a masseuse during a massage.

Officers said a 27-year-old woman was massaging a client, who told her his name was John, when the incident occurred.

Near the end of the appointment, police said the man assaulted the masseuse and then left the spa.

The suspect is described as six feet tall, with a sunburned-reddish complexion, and bald. He was last seen wearing a dark wedding band, white shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.