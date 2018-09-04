Street parties lead to Kingston Transit detours in University District

Kingston Transit is re-routing several bus routes through the University District after 9 p.m. until further notice because of parties spilling onto the street.

The transit service posted on Twitter on the weekend that buses would be detoured from University Avenue between Brock and Union Streets daily.

“The bus stop on University Avenue (west side) at Union Street will be out of service,” Kingston Transit posted on Twitter. “You can board the 601/602 and 801/802 on the on Union Street just west of Alfred Street.”

Service will be suspended on University Ave after 9 p.m. daily between Brock St & Union St until further notice. The bus stop on University Ave (west side) at Union St will be out of service. You can board the 601/602 & 801/802 on Union St (south side) just west of Alfred St. — Kingston Transit (@KingstonTransit) September 3, 2018

Transit wasn’t the only service that was affected by the weekend partiers on University Avenue.

The Frontenac Paramedic Service went to Twitter Monday night to say its ambulances had a slow go through the area because of the number of people on the street.

READ MORE: City of Kingston looking to crack down on out-of-control house parties with new bylaw

“Crowds made it increasingly difficult to respond promptly and at times (people) were not dispersing or slow to disperse to allow ambulances through even with lights and sirens activated,” the paramedic service wrote on Twitter.

Both Saturday and Sunday evening crews responded to several calls around the Queens University area. Crowds made it increasingly difficult to respond promptly and at times were not dispersing or slow to disperse to allow ambulances through even with lights and sirens activated https://t.co/3dIJOpOeZx — Frontenac Paramedics (@FPSParamedics) September 3, 2018

Kingston police reported that both Saturday and Sunday nights were busy for them and they called in more officers to patrol the University District.

“Despite the size of the crowd, students were well behaved,” police said in a news release.

Police did lay some charges but have not yet released a breakdown.