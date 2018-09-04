Vernon revisits grocery cart ban

Vernon council will hold another debate today on a proposed ban on shopping carts in public places in the city.

Council voted 5-1 in support of the ban back in July, but since then, the idea has faced a public and legal backlash.

The BC Civil Liberties Association and Pivot Legal Society feel the bylaw is blatantly discriminatory to homeless people, and violates the Charter of Rights.

Mayor Akbal Mund said it could lead to a long legal battle.

“I guess you have to consider the cost of what this could be for the city and taxpayer. It could be in the millions of dollars for all we know,” Mund said.

Councillor Brian Quiring originally supported the idea, but has since changed his mind, saying it could make the situation worse

City staff is recommending council not proceed with a bylaw.