Kate Middleton beats out Meghan Markle for top royal style influencer

All eyes have been on Meghan Markle in the last few months, following her every official outing and the outfit changes that come with them. But despite the media rabidly documenting every designer and high street label worn by the Duchess of Sussex, it’s her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, who is influencing shopping habits.

In their annual U.K. Retail Report, eBay found that the Duchess of Cambridge’s maternity style generated more online searches on the e-commerce site than any other royal over the past 12 months.

Searches for “tailored maternity coats” more than tripled in November when Middleton was pregnant with her third child, Prince Louis. Similar trends emerged throughout her pregnancy, including a twofold increase in searches for Jenny Packham in April after the duchess appeared outside the Lindo Wing for the little prince’s debut in a red smock dress by the British designer.

Alexander McQueen and Seraphine, two other labels favoured by Middleton, saw a 20 per cent upswing in searches year-over-year, peaking at 43 searches per hour.

Markle was a close second in the style-influencing stakes, sparking a more than 60 per cent increase in searches for Givenchy after the newly minted duchess wore the label on her wedding day in May. Similarly, searches for Stella McCartney and Carolina Herrera doubled after she was seen in dresses by the designers at her wedding reception and Trooping the Colour, respectively.

“While Meghan was clearly the focus of the fashion pages this year, Kate’s distinctive style has long been a hit with shoppers on eBay since her wedding in 2011,” Rob Hattrell, U.K. vice-president of eBay, said to the Evening Standard.

“We always see an uptick in searches around landmark royal events and 2018 was a bumper year for small businesses on eBay, with both the birth of Prince Louis and Meghan and Harry’s wedding driving purchases across the nation.”

Third place went to Princess Charlotte (who took the No. 1 spot in 2017) with the flower crown she wore for Prince Harry’s wedding sparking a 60 per cent increase in searches for similar items on eBay. A dress she wore to a polo match in June also inspired a 40 per cent spike in searches for floral frocks.

Prince George took the fourth spot, although a commemorative coin released for his fifth birthday in July edged him ahead of his sister in searches for memorabilia. There were more than 4,300 Prince George-related items on the site that month, compared to 1,700 for Princess Charlotte.

Ever the style setter, the Queen made the list at No. 5. Her love of statement pins is credited for inspiring the sale of as many as 16 brooches per minute on the site.