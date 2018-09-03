Police called after woman bitten by her own dog in Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie

Police responded to a 911 call in the borough of Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie Monday afternoon after a woman was bitten by her own dog.

The incident happened at around 5:16 p.m. on Bourbonnière Avenue near Saint-Joseph Boulevard.

According to Montreal police spokesperson Andrée-Anne Picard, the victim went on a walk with her dog, believed to be a boxer-type.

Upon her return, the animal got its paw caught in the stairs. As the woman tried to pull the dog by the leash, it bit her.

A witness called authorities who later transported the woman to hospital where she is being treated for minor injuries.

Police have handed their report to the city’s K9 patrol unit.