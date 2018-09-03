Cool start to school the Okanagan weather forecast

It was a blustery finish to the long weekend as a cold front swept through the Okanagan.

80 km/h wind gusts were clocked in Penticton and 59 km/h gusts in Kelowna Labour Day morning, which came with a brief period of rain.

It came on the heals of a pretty pleasant start to September with temperatures making it into the mid-20s Saturday and Sunday before being knocked back a few degrees on Monday as sunshine moved back in.

A cool start to the school year is on the way for the kids with the mercury plunging back to around 5 degrees Tuesday morning, so you’ll want to make sure jackets are ready to go.

By afternoon, those jackets will be thrown into backpacks as low 20 degree temperatures return by home time under mostly sunny skies.

A mix of sun and cloud is on the agenda for the rest of the first week of classes with morning lows dipping toward single digits and afternoon highs popping up from the mid-20s Wednesday to the upper 20s Thursday and Friday.

A few more clouds will roll in with a slight chance of showers to end the week on Friday as a system swings onshore that will bring in some rain and daytime highs back in the low 20s to start the weekend on Saturday.

August 2018

Despite all the smoke, August ended up averaging out a degree and a half warmer than normal in Kelowna.

Most of that was made up on the overnight low side of the scale, which trended a whopping 2.5 degrees above average, meantime daytime highs ended up being half a degree warmer than seasonal.

In the precipitation department, only 10.7 millimetres of rain fell throughout the month, which is only 33% of the average amount of 32.1 millimetres that’s normally recorded.

