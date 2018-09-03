kelowna trailer fire
Kelowna trailer goes in up flames

Fire has destroyed a trailer in Kelowna but the lone occupant made it out safely.

The incident happened late Sunday afternoon when the Kelowna Fire Department received a call about a large fifth-wheel trailer on fire on Morrison Road in Rutland.

The trailer was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

“First, arriving crews protected a nearby trailer and knocked down the flames. The loan occupant of the trailer got out safely and there were no injuries,” Platoon Capt. Steve Wallick said in a news release.

He said the trailer is destroyed and the cause has been linked to cooking oil.
