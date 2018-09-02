What’s open and what’s closed on Labour Day 2018 in Halifax

Here’s everything you need to know about what is open and what is closed on Labour Day in Halifax.

Groceries and liquor

All Sobeys, Atlantic Superstores Costco and Walmart locations are closed on Monday.

The Halifax Seaport Farmer’s Market is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

Shoppers Drug Marts have different hours depending on the branch. Check their website for more formation.

All NSLC locations are closed on Monday.

Bishop’s Cellar is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Malls

All Malls including the Halifax Shopping Centre, Park Lane Mall, Scotia Square Mall, Mic Mac Mall and Sunnyside Mall will be closed

Libraries

All library branches will be closed on Monday

Halifax transit

Halifax Transit buses and ferries will be operating on holiday schedules on Monday.

Parking

All on-street parking meters will be free on Monday.

Banks

All banks will be closed on Monday.