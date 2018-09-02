Canada
September 2, 2018 4:46 pm

What’s open and what’s closed on Labour Day 2018 in Halifax

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Here's everything you need to know to make plans for Labour Day.

Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press/File
A A

Groceries and liquor

All Sobeys, Atlantic Superstores Costco and Walmart locations are closed on Monday.

The Halifax Seaport Farmer’s Market is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

Shoppers Drug Marts have different hours depending on the branch. Check their website for more formation.

All NSLC locations are closed on Monday.

Bishop’s Cellar is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Malls

All Malls including the Halifax Shopping Centre, Park Lane Mall, Scotia Square Mall, Mic Mac Mall and Sunnyside Mall will be closed

Libraries

All library branches will be closed on Monday

Halifax transit

Halifax Transit buses and ferries will be operating on holiday schedules on Monday.

Parking

All on-street parking meters will be free on Monday.

Banks

All banks will be closed on Monday.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

