Regina snow routes could become permanent

Those snow routes the city tested out last winter could become permanent.

During the 2017/2018 pilot project, a five-kilometer route along Victoria Avenue, Winnipeg Street and College Avenue was put under a 24-hour parking ban when the city had significant snowfall.

Now the city wants to bring them back, and add an additional eleven kilometres to the routes:

Victoria Avenue (Albert Street to Pasqua Street)

Winnipeg Street (College Avenue to Broadway Avenue)

Winnipeg Street (Victoria Avenue to Ross Avenue)

Winnipeg Street (Victoria Avenue to Ross Avenue) Broadway Avenue (Broad Street to Park Street)

13th Avenue (Toronto Street to Broad Street)

14th Avenue (Toronto Street to Winnipeg Street)

14th Avenue (Albert Street to Halifax Street)

15th Avenue (Winnipeg Street to Elphinstone Street)

Toronto Street (Victoria Avenue to College Avenue)

If approved, the changes would be in effect for the 2019 winter season.

The city’s Director of Roads and Transportation calls the pilot a success.

“It allowed us to clear those sections of roadways 20 per cent faster,” Norman Kyle said. “It left more uniform snow ridges across the area as well as providing wider travel widths on those roadways in the winter which made for safer traffic.”

Kyle also noted most drivers got on board quickly.

“We found after major snowfalls there were well over 120 vehicles parked on that section of road, and by the final snowfall event for the 2017-2018 winter season, we had 11 parked vehicles.”

He says no vehicles were towed if they disobeyed the parking ban, instead opting for tickets.

Expansion of the program would cost $70,000.

The proposal will go before the city’s Public Works and Infrastructure Committee next Thursday.