Toronto police release security footage of suspect vehicle in fatal shooting

Toronto police have released security footage of a vehicle that was seen fleeing the scene of a fatal shooting early Friday morning.

Police told Global News on Friday that they responded to a call that a man had been shot in the area of Warden Avenue and Burnhill Road at 4:50 a.m.

When they arrived on the scene, officers said they found a man with gunshot wounds, and he was transported by paramedics to hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

They have identified the victim as 24-year-old Alpha Conteh from Toronto.

Officers told reporters Friday that they believe the victim was targeted but are unclear about the motive.

The security footage shows the suspect getting into what appears to be a grey Nissan Altima after shooting Conteh. The vehicle then headed south on Warden Avenue towards Danforth Road.

Officers say the suspect is a man and was last seen wearing a light-coloured hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.