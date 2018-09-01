Crime
September 1, 2018 11:17 am
Updated: September 1, 2018 11:19 am

Peel Regional police arrest 5 ‘young people’ in early morning incident

Peel Regional Police are investigating a string of robberies in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police say they’ve arrested five “young people” in connection with a string of robberies in Brampton.

Officers were called to the intersection of Williams Parkway and Centre Street regarding an incident early Saturday morning.

A police spokesperson told Global News that more information is not available at this time as the special investigations unit may be involved.

The investigation is ongoing.

