Kelowna Rockets ready to roll on Royals in preseason

For the Kelowna Rockets, main camp is over and preseason is about to begin

“Practices have good, the scrimmages have been good and now we gotta just keep preparing for the start of the year,” said head coach Jason Smith.

On Friday the Rockets host B.C. Division rival Victoria Royals in their first of three preseason home games.

“We got a good group of young guys that are pushing are veteran guys,” said Smith.

One of those young guns pushing the veterans is 18-year-old Devin Steffler.

Steffeler is a Colorado native who has dual citizenship in Austria because his dad was born there.

He spent the last two seasons playing for Okanagan Hockey Academy’s Europe team, which helped developed his skating.

“Skating is one of the positive things about me, I think,” Steffler said.

Steffler is looking forward to his WHL debut and joining the Rockets’ rush.

“I’m a two-way defenceman. I like to join the offence, I used to be a forwarded when I was younger.” Steffler said.

But how will he handle the transition from Europe’s big ice to the smaller suface?

“He skates well enough; the transition to a smaller rink should be fairly easy,” Smith said.

Both James Porter and Roman Basran are returning this season to Kelowna’s crease. As for who will start?

“No, there is no decision made. It’s going to be a process, seeing who is playing and who’s practicing and developing the right habits,” Smith said.