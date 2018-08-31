OPP locate boy missing in Havelock

UPDATE: 4:35 p.m.

Peterborough County OPP have located a boy who was reported missing in Havelock on Friday morning.

Logan Tozer-Lemmon, 12, was last seen walking in the town around 11 a.m.

OPP put out a public advisory around 3 p.m.

LOCATED: Logan Tozer – Lemmon of #Havelock has been located safe. #OPP would like to thank the public for their assistance. ^ag pic.twitter.com/PWTmf50KgV — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) August 31, 2018

Around 4:35 p.m., OPP tweeted Logan was located safe.

“OPP would like to thank the public for their assistance,” the tweet read.