Missing boy
August 31, 2018 4:08 pm
Updated: August 31, 2018 4:39 pm

OPP locate boy missing in Havelock

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News
OPP are searching for missing boy Logan Tozer-Lemmon, 12, last seen in Havelock

OPP are searching for missing boy Logan Tozer-Lemmon, 12, last seen in Havelock

OPP
A A

UPDATE: 4:35 p.m.

Peterborough County OPP have located a boy who was reported missing in Havelock on Friday morning.

Logan Tozer-Lemmon, 12, was last seen walking in the town around 11 a.m.

OPP put out a public advisory around 3 p.m.

Around 4:35 p.m., OPP tweeted Logan was located safe.

“OPP would like to thank the public for their assistance,” the tweet read.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Havelock
Logan Lemmon
Logan Tozer-Lemmon
Missing
Missing boy
Peterborough County

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News