Toddler left alone in vehicle in Walmart parking lot: Frontenac paramedics

Frontenac paramedics said a toddler was left alone locked in a vehicle in a parking lot on Wednesday.

According to Kingston police, the child was left alone in a Walmart parking lot, and officials needed to smash the vehicle’s window to retrieve the child.

It is unclear exactly how old the child was, but Frontenac paramedics said the child was a toddler.

The child has been transported to hospital.

It is unclear where the parents were when officials retrieved the child from the vehicle.

Please don't leave children/pets unattended in cars for any length of time.