Crime
August 31, 2018 4:00 pm

Woman arrested after allegedly spitting on restaurant employee in Barrie

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

The Barrie Police Service headquarters.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A woman from Orangeville has been charged in connection with an alleged assault at a restaurant in Barrie.

According to Barrie police, on Aug. 24, a woman was escorted out of St. Louis Bar and Grill on Duckworth Street after causing a disturbance between customers and employees.

Police say when the woman was escorted out of the restaurant she became belligerent and spat on an employee.

According to police, the suspect was arrested on Thursday at the North Barrie Crossing Shopping Centre on Cundles Road in Barrie.

Police have charged the 32-year-old woman from Orangeville with assault and breach of probation.

According to police, she is scheduled to appear in a Barrie court on Friday.

