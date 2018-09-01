Things Winnipeggers should know about the Labour Day long weekend

It’s the last long weekend of summer holidays. Here is a list of things you might want to know.

1. School zone speed limits return Sept. 1.

Reduced speeds will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday as of this Sunday. That means, even though it’s part of the weekend, reduced speeds will be enforced on the holiday Monday (fair warning).

Most schools have kids starting back to class late next week — please drive with a little extra attention and patience.

2. Free Entry weekend at Manitoba provincial parks.

Vehicle permit fees, which are normally required at a cost of $5 for the day (or $12 for a 3-day pass), are waived at all provincial parks during the September Long Weekend, Friday through Monday. Why not take a day trip?

3. Weekend weather, according to Global News Weather Specialist Adriana Zhang:

The long weekend is looking bright under sun and clouds with mid-20C highs

Possible showers Saturday night

Clearing again for Sunday

Expect stronger wind speeds on Monday with a chance of showers later in the day

SATURDAY: 26; sunny, becoming partly cloudy near noon, S 20 km/h, humidex 27

SUNDAY: 23; sunny

4. Winnipeg Transit schedule change.

City buses shift to their fall schedule Sunday, Sept. 2. Check their website for changes to your route.

Buses will run on a Sunday schedule on holiday Monday.

5. Statutory holiday Monday — what’s open, what’s closed:

As with all stat holidays, government offices will be closed. That includes the City of Winnipeg:

Libraries, pools and leisure centres closed, however, outdoor pools, spray pads and wading pools will be open.

Cemeteries and golf courses will be open

residential garbage collection will run on a regular schedule

A complete list of what is open, and what is closed, is listed on the City website.

Grocery stores, malls and big box stores will be closed Monday.

Attractions such as the Assiniboine Park Zoo and Fort Whyte Alive will be open.

6. Not to be forgotten, Monday is Labour Day.

Celebrated on the first Monday of September each year, Labour Day is meant to honour the contributions of labourers — past, present and future — across the country.

Please join us on Labour Day for the annual parade and picnic! Free hot dogs and children's activities. ATU 1505 will have a booth with a chance to win a free bus pass! Big thanks to Winnipeg Labour Council for organizing! #mbpoli #wpgpoli pic.twitter.com/GP0ygl3F22 — ATU Local 1505 (@ATU1505) August 29, 2018