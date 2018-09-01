Things Winnipeggers should know about the Labour Day long weekend

It’s the last long weekend of summer holidays. Here is a list of things you might want to know.
Reduced speeds will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday as of this Sunday. That means, even though it’s part of the weekend, reduced speeds will be enforced on the holiday Monday (fair warning).
Most schools have kids starting back to class late next week — please drive with a little extra attention and patience.
Vehicle permit fees, which are normally required at a cost of $5 for the day (or $12 for a 3-day pass), are waived at all provincial parks during the September Long Weekend, Friday through Monday. Why not take a day trip?
WATCH: White water rapids near Winnipeg? Add this to your summer bucket list
SATURDAY: 26; sunny, becoming partly cloudy near noon, S 20 km/h, humidex 27
SUNDAY: 23; sunny
City buses shift to their fall schedule Sunday, Sept. 2. Check their website for changes to your route.
Buses will run on a Sunday schedule on holiday Monday.
READ MORE: Blue Bombers prepared for hostile environment at Labour Day Classic
As with all stat holidays, government offices will be closed. That includes the City of Winnipeg:
A complete list of what is open, and what is closed, is listed on the City website.
READ MORE: Why Canada’s new stat holiday may not mean a day off for everyone
Grocery stores, malls and big box stores will be closed Monday.
Attractions such as the Assiniboine Park Zoo and Fort Whyte Alive will be open.
Celebrated on the first Monday of September each year, Labour Day is meant to honour the contributions of labourers — past, present and future — across the country.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.