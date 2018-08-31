Halton Police trying to identify man at Milton park

Halton Police are searching for a man after a bizarre incident at a Milton park earlier this month.

Police say on the afternoon of Friday, Aug. 17, a man went to the Scott Neighbourhood Park on Scott Boulevard, where several children were playing in the splash pad.

A witness told police the man put his bike against a bench in the park, and began to stretch his arms with an orange exercise band.

Then, he stood up, and while facing the kids at the splash pad, loosened his belt, lowered the zipper on his shorts, and put both his hands down his pants.

The man left on his bicycle a few minutes later.

Police are asking the male or anyone else with information about the incident to contact Det. Const. Dylan Price of the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2456.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or haltoncrimestoppers.ca.