Accident near Chase, B.C., closes Trans-Canada Highway

The Labour Day weekend is about to start, and travel delays along highways through B.C. are already underway.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions five kilometres west of Chase because of an accident. Motorists are advised to detour on Highway 97 through Vernon or Highway 97A and 97B via Sicamous and Salmon Arm.

Also on the Trans-Canada, smoky conditions east of Revelstoke are causing delays, and a travel advisory is in effect.

Happy long weekend eve and #TongueOutThursday from #PSDIzzy! Izzy is here to remind you to slow down and enjoy the ride to your final destination this long weekend.

In a bit of good news, Highway 97 is open in both directions after a mudslide between Clinton and Cache Creek. The highway is open to traffic to two lanes, though there is a 50 km/h speed limit. Drivers are being cautioned to watch for dust, debris and heavy equipment.

