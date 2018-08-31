Crime
August 31, 2018 11:34 am

Taxi driver facing 28 charges in connection to alleged sex assault, Toronto police say

By Staff The Canadian Press

Toronto police say a taxi driver faces 28 charges in connection to an alleged sexual assault against a female a customer.

Police say the incident took place Aug. 25 at about 4 a.m. in the city’s west end.

They allege a 32-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by a taxi driver who then took her credit card and used it at multiple locations to make purchases.

Investigators say a 62-year-old man surrendered to police and was charged with sexual assault, nine counts of fraud, nine use of stolen credit card and nine possession of stolen property.

Police say the man appeared in court in Toronto on Thursday.

