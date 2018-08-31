What is open and closed in Hamilton on Labour Day

Wondering what will be open and closed on the Labour Day holiday? Here’s a quick look at what’s happening around the city.
What’s open
- HSR is running on a Sunday/holiday schedule. DARTS is on holiday service as well. GO Transit is running on a Sunday schedule.
- Outdoor pools are open for the last day of the season
- Movie theatres generally stay open on holidays
- Senior clubs are open but running modified program schedules
What’s closed
- Government offices, banks, malls and most retail outlets including the LCBO and Beer stores. (Some beer stores are open for extended hours on Sunday, however).
- City waste collection is cancelled (your pickup moves a day ahead if it falls on or after the holiday)
- Recreation centres, senior centres and arenas
- City-run museums and the Tourism Hamilton Visitor Information Centre
- Hamilton Public Library branches and the Animal Services Shelter are closed on Sunday and Monday
- Canada Post mail collection and delivery are cancelled
- The Hamilton Farmers’ market
