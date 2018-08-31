Canada
What is open and closed in Hamilton on Labour Day

Government offices, banks, malls and most retail outlets including the LCBO and Beer stores are closed on Monday.

Wondering what will be open and closed on the Labour Day holiday? Here’s a quick look at what’s happening around the city.

What’s open

  • HSR is running on a Sunday/holiday schedule. DARTS is on holiday service as well. GO Transit is running on a Sunday schedule.
  • Outdoor pools are open for the last day of the season
  • Movie theatres generally stay open on holidays
  • Senior clubs are open but running modified program schedules 

What’s closed

  • Government offices, banks, malls and most retail outlets including the LCBO and Beer stores. (Some beer stores are open for extended hours on Sunday, however).
  • City waste collection is cancelled (your pickup moves a day ahead if it falls on or after the holiday)
  • Recreation centres, senior centres and arenas
  • City-run museums and the Tourism Hamilton Visitor Information Centre
  • Hamilton Public Library branches and the Animal Services Shelter are closed on Sunday and Monday
  • Canada Post mail collection and delivery are cancelled
  • The Hamilton Farmers’ market

