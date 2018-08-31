What is open and closed in Hamilton on Labour Day

Wondering what will be open and closed on the Labour Day holiday? Here’s a quick look at what’s happening around the city.

What’s open

HSR is running on a Sunday/holiday schedule. DARTS is on holiday service as well . GO Transit is running on a Sunday schedule.

GO Transit is running on a Sunday schedule. Outdoor pools are open for the last day of the season

Movie theatres generally stay open on holidays

Senior clubs are open but running modified program schedules

What’s closed

Government offices, banks, malls and most retail outlets including the LCBO and Beer stores. (Some beer stores are open for extended hours on Sunday, however).

City waste collection is cancelled (your pickup moves a day ahead if it falls on or after the holiday)

Recreation centres, senior centres and arenas

City-run museums and the Tourism Hamilton Visitor Information Centre

Hamilton Public Library branches and the Animal Services Shelter are closed on Sunday and Monday

Canada Post mail collection and delivery are cancelled

The Hamilton Farmers’ market