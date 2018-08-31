Politics
August 31, 2018 10:13 am

N.S. gives up on attempts to find buyer for former DSME wind plant in Trenton

By Staff The Canadian Press

FILE - The wind tower plant was closed in February 2016 and placed in receivership.

File/ Global News
The Nova Scotia government has given up on attempts to find a buyer for one of Atlantic Canada’s largest industrial sites.

In a news release, Business Minister Geoff MacLellan says for more than two years “every effort” was made to find a buyer for the former DSME wind plant in Trenton without success.

MacLellan says a court-appointed receiver will transfer ownership of the Trenton lands to Crown-owned Nova Scotia Lands Inc. effective Sept. 7 and will begin auctioning off the remaining equipment at the site.

He says Nova Scotia Lands will explore other economic opportunities for the 430,000-square-foot facility that sits on 116 acres of land in the heart of Trenton.

The previous NDP government took a 49 per cent equity stake in the plant in 2010, committing $59.4 million to the business.

The wind tower plant was eventually closed in February 2016 and placed in receivership.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

