Where the N.B. party leaders are on the campaign trail Friday

Where the leaders are Friday, Aug. 31, as the New Brunswick election campaign continues:

Liberals: Brian Gallant makes a platform announcement at the Moncton Respirology Clinic, 247 University Ave., Moncton at 9:30 a.m. Later in the day the campaign bus makes stops in Petitcodiac, Hampton and Saint John.

Progressive Conservatives: Blaine Higgs makes a 10 a.m. campaign announcement at 2369, Route 640 in Hanwell. He has lunch at 12:30 p.m. with candidates Mary Wilson and Jeff Carr at Pizza Delight, 1198 Onondaga St., Oromocto, and at 6 p.m. he attends the KV Music festival in Rothesay.

Greens: David Coon releases the poverty plank in the Green Party’s election platform at 10:30 a.m. at the Fredericton Anti-Poverty Organization, 242 Gibson St., Fredericton. At 4:30 p.m. Coon will meet with optometrists in Fredericton. At 6:00 p.m. Coon will be canvassing in his own riding.

New Democrats: Jennifer McKenzie makes an announcement about her party’s plan to fight climate change at 11 a.m., Rooftop of Social Enterprise Hub, 139 Prince Edward St., Saint John. In the afternoon she canvasses in the riding of Saint John Harbour.

People’s Alliance: Kris Austin canvasses in the Fredericton-Grand Lake riding.