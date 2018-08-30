Two dogs rescued after downed power lines spark fire on Warsaw

Two dogs were rescued from a fire on Warsaw Avenue Thursday after windy conditions brought down power lines and started a fire.

Winnipeg firefighters were at the scene in the 600 block of Warsaw Avenue in the evening to put out the blaze after a tree fell on the lines.

No one was hurt but city officials said on social media that a pair of pooches were fine.

Crews were at the scene of a fire on Simcoe Street earlier in the day, where renovation garbage caught fire and spread to the back of a home. No one was hurt in that fire either.

Winnipeg was under a severe thunderstorm watch Thursday night and grew increasingly windy, with gusts expected of up to 90 km/h, according to Environment Canada.

WFPS were on scene of 2 fires tonight: 300 block of Simcoe St. & 600 block of Warsaw Ave. Fire on Simcoe involved pile of renovation debris at the rear & extended to home – fire knocked down, no injuries. Warsaw fire due to felled power lines, crews on scene, 2 dogs rescued pic.twitter.com/93l68Vo0RH — City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) August 31, 2018