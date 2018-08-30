Weather
August 30, 2018 9:44 pm

Two dogs rescued after downed power lines spark fire on Warsaw

By Senior Online Producer  Global News

Downed power lines on Simcoe Street started a fire Thursday.

City of Winnipeg/Twitter
A A

Two dogs were rescued from a fire on Warsaw Avenue Thursday after windy conditions brought down power lines and started a fire.

Winnipeg firefighters were at the scene in the 600 block of Warsaw Avenue in the evening to put out the blaze after a tree fell on the lines.

READ MORE: Manitoba rescue dog with severe mange recovers, finds home in B.C. after Global News TV appearance

No one was hurt but city officials said on social media that a pair of pooches were fine.

Crews were at the scene of a fire on Simcoe Street earlier in the day, where renovation garbage caught fire and spread to the back of a home. No one was hurt in that fire either.

Winnipeg was under a severe thunderstorm watch Thursday night and grew increasingly windy, with gusts expected of up to 90 km/h, according to Environment Canada.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Debris Fire
Dogs
dogs rescued
Pets
simcoe street fire
trash fire
warsaw avenue fire
winnipeg dogs rescued
Winnipeg fire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News