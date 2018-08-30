Two dogs rescued after downed power lines spark fire on Warsaw
Two dogs were rescued from a fire on Warsaw Avenue Thursday after windy conditions brought down power lines and started a fire.
Winnipeg firefighters were at the scene in the 600 block of Warsaw Avenue in the evening to put out the blaze after a tree fell on the lines.
No one was hurt but city officials said on social media that a pair of pooches were fine.
Crews were at the scene of a fire on Simcoe Street earlier in the day, where renovation garbage caught fire and spread to the back of a home. No one was hurt in that fire either.
Winnipeg was under a severe thunderstorm watch Thursday night and grew increasingly windy, with gusts expected of up to 90 km/h, according to Environment Canada.
