Condolence book for U.S. Senator John McCain available to public at Consulate General in Halifax

The U.S. Consulate General in Halifax has made a condolence book available for the public to express sympathy to the family of U.S. Senator John McCain.

McCain, who faced down his captors in a Vietnam prisoner of war camp before creating a 35-year political career that took him to Congress and the 2008 Republican presidential nomination, died Saturday after battling brain cancer for more than a year.

He was 81.

The U.S. Consulate General said the decision was made to honour McCain’s “lifelong commitment to public service.”

The consulate said they hosted McCain six times from 2009 to 2016.

The Halifax Internal Security Forum, which McCain attended multiple times, also issued a statement on the long-time senator’s death.

“His meaningful presence at the Forum every November in Canada gave confidence to entire nations that the benefits of freedom and democracy outweigh any alternative,” wrote the forum’s president, Peter Van Praagh, in the statement.

“We salute Senator John S. McCain’s extraordinary life—a permanent reminder of the strength of the human spirit.”

The book is open to the public on Aug. 31 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the U.S. Consulate General, 1969 Upper Water St., Purdy’s Wharf Tower II, Suite 904.