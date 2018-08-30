Small child comes into contact with syringe at Napanee park: OPP

OPP are investigating how a young child came into contact with a syringe while playing at a Napanee park.

On Wednesday, police say, a child was playing near the tree lines at a park on Pearl Street when she came into contact with a needle.

Police say the needle was collected and the child was tested at a nearby hospital. The park was checked for other needles and the incident is currently under investigation.

The mother of the child posted a photo of the syringe to Facebook on Wednesday, which shows a needle covered in blood. She has since taken the post down.

CKWS is not revealing the name of the mother out of respect for her privacy.

In light of this incident, Napanee OPP are reminding the public not to pick up used syringes.

Police say needles should be collected with gloves and disposed with tongs, then secured in a puncture-proof container or bio-hazard bin that can be capped and sealed for transport to a proper disposal site or local hospital.

Call the Napanee Area Community Health Center at 613-354-8937 or Napanee OPP at 1-888-310-1122 to report unsafely disposed of syringes.