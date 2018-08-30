19-year-old, 2 youths charged in connection with Halifax-area robbery

A 19-year-old man and two teens have been charged in connection with a robbery that occurred in Hammonds Plains, N.S., on Wednesday.

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) say they were called to a weapons complaint on Lincoln Cross in Hammonds Plains, N.S., at 12:35 a.m., after a group of youths walking in the area was approached by another group.

The three youths in the first group were allegedly sprayed with a sensory irritant while one of the youths was allegedly assaulted. Personal items were also taken from the victims.

Police and Emergency Health Services responded and treated the victims for non-life-threatening injuries.

HRP later conducted a traffic stop on Voyager Way and located the suspects who were arrested.

Police say a K9 unit conducted a search of the area and located the items involved in the incident. They do not believe the incident to be a random act.

Johnathan Paul Carvery, 19, of Hammonds Plains appeared in Halifax Provincial Court on Wednesday to face charges of robbery, assault, three counts of assault with a weapon, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of property obtained by a crime.

The two youths appeared in Youth Court at Halifax Provincial Court on Wednesday and each face charges of robbery, assault causing bodily harm, four counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of property obtained by crime.

HRP say the investigation is ongoing.