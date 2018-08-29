Crime
August 29, 2018 3:40 pm

Do you recognize this man? Fredericton police seek armed robbery suspect

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

The Fredericton Police Force is looking for this man in connection with an armed robbery.

Courtesy: Fredericton Police Force
A A

Police in Fredericton are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery investigation.

The Fredericton Police Force released a sketch of the suspect in a social media post Wednesday afternoon.

Police believe the man robbed a south side business on Friday.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the robbery is asked to contact the Fredericton Police Force or Crime Stoppers.
Report an error
Armed Robbery
Crime
Crime Stoppers
Fredericton
Fredericton Police Force
New Brunswick
Police
Robbery

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News