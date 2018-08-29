Do you recognize this man? Fredericton police seek armed robbery suspect
Police in Fredericton are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery investigation.
The Fredericton Police Force released a sketch of the suspect in a social media post Wednesday afternoon.
Police believe the man robbed a south side business on Friday.
Anyone with information on the suspect or the robbery is asked to contact the Fredericton Police Force or Crime Stoppers.
