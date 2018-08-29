Do you recognize this man? Fredericton police seek armed robbery suspect

Police in Fredericton are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery investigation.

The Fredericton Police Force released a sketch of the suspect in a social media post Wednesday afternoon.

On August 24th, 2018, the Fredericton Police Force responded to an armed robbery at a business located on the southside of Fredericton. The Police are requesting the public’s assistance to identify this suspect in relation to the investigation. pic.twitter.com/TRFrpC6V1N — Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) August 29, 2018

Police believe the man robbed a south side business on Friday.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the robbery is asked to contact the Fredericton Police Force or Crime Stoppers.