August 29, 2018 1:43 pm

Man arrested after woman seriously assaulted in North Sydney

Police believe both the suspect and victim are known to each other.

A 48-year-old man has been charged with assault and forcible confinement after a woman was seriously assaulted in North Sydney, N.S., early Wednesday morning.

Cape Breton Regional Police say the incident happened in the Pierce Street just after midnight.

Police say the woman sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The man was arrested at the scene.

Police believe both are known to each other.

The suspect is also facing a charge of breech of an undertaking. He’s scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.
