SWAT team, crisis negotiators dealing with high-risk suspect in Regina

Regina police have called in the SWAT team and crisis negotiators as they deal with arresting a high-risk suspect Tuesday morning.

The 400-block of Connaught Street in the Regent Park neighbourhood has been blocked off as police work towards a peaceful resolution to the situation.

A safety perimeter has been established and residents in the area have been told not to leave their homes.

READ MORE: Regina woman charged with attempted murder following home invasion

Traffic in the area is also being affected and drivers are being asked to find an alternative route.

No other details have been released by police at this time.

Stay connected with Global News at this story develops.