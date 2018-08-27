Heat warning in effect for swathes of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for large portions of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

The federal agency says that a a warm and humid airmass is set to move over the two provinces on Tuesday and persist for several days.

Temperatures are expected to reach 28 to 30 degrees in large areas of both provinces on Tuesday.

The heat will increase as the airmass linger into Tuesday night with temperatures on Wednesday expected to reach between 29 and 31 degrees.

Atlantic Canadians should expect the humidity to push the temperature even higher with humidex values between 34 and 38 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the high 20s before a cold front moves into the region on Thursday evening.