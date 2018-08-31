Labour Day in Toronto: What’s open and closed

As Torontonians gear up for the final long weekend of summer, here’s a look at what will remain open and what’s closing up shop for the holiday Monday.

What’s open

The TTC is running on a holiday schedule and GO Transit is running on a Sunday schedule.

Toronto Island Park and the ferry, 10 public pools, tennis courts, Riverdale Farm, High Park Zoo, Fort York and Spadina Museum, city-run golf courses, Allan Gardens and Centennial Park conservatories

Movie theatres and many tourist attractions, museums and other family-friendly destinations generally stay open on holidays.

CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Square One, Upper Canada Mall, Toronto Premium Outlets, Pacific Mall are open

According to City of Toronto bylaws, bars, restaurants, small retail locations and gas stations can stay open on the holiday if they choose to. Retail operations in designated tourist areas also have the option.

What’s closed

Government offices, banks, most retail outlets including the LCBO and Beer stores. (Some beer stores are open for extended hours on Sunday, however).

City-operated child care and recreation centres

Most outdoor pools close for the season on Sunday, and indoor pools are closed on Labour Day

Toronto Public Library branches are closed on Sunday and Monday

There is no Canada Post mail collection or delivery