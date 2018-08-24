Doggies invited to two Winnipeg wading pools before seasonal closures

Local pooches are cordially invited to a pool party next weekend, where there will be much splashing, yelping and sniffing of behinds.

Dogs that are licenced with the City of Winnipeg may attend to either Norwood Wading Pool on Walmer Street or Bruce Park Wading Pool on Portage Avenue on Sept. 1.

Please note that doggos who are under 30 pounds may splish-splash from 10 a.m. until noon, while those over 30 pounds may sploosh-splish from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

READ MORE: Wading dogs take over Winnipeg pools

Those canines wishing to attend must have their humans RSVP by contacting 311.

Also, humans should note that spray pads and the Kildonan, Westdale, Freight House, St. Vital outdoor pools as well as the Transcona Aquatic Park shall remain open until Sept. 3. As well, Central Park, Dakota Park, Machray Park, Shaughnessy Park, Sturgeon Heights, Vimy Ridge, West Kildonan and Westdale will also be open until that time.

Everything else outdoor-water related shuts down on Aug. 31.