Peterborough woman charged after another woman slashed during dispute

A Peterborough woman is accused of slashing another woman with a knife during an altercation on Thursday night.

Peterborough police say shortly after 7 p.m., the accused and the victim became involved in an argument in the area of Sherbrooke and Bethune streets. Police say they know each other.

“During the dispute, it was reported that the accused brandished a knife and cut the victim on the leg,” police stated.

The victim was taken to hospital and was treated and released.

Police later located the accused in the area of Park Street South.

Alexendra Misty Bright, 24, of Aylmer Street North, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. Officers also located and seized a knife.

She was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Friday.

Bright was charged last week in connection with another stabbing incident on Aug. 15.