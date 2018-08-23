West Kelowna Warriors to open season with new owner, coach

It’s a new season for the West Kelowna Warriors, with a new owner and a new coach.

Earlier this week, Rylan Ferster, the Warriors’ general manager and head coach, left the team.

“Rylan had asked to meet with me and I met with him and he informed me that it was a time in life when it was time to go,” said Warriors owner Kim Dobranski.

Just days after taking over as new majority owner, Dobranski faced his first hardship. Two days before training camp opened, Ferster submitted his resignation.

“I think it was just the right time for me to move on and look at the next chapter,” Ferster told Global News on Thursday.

The timing of Ferster’s departure had some wondering whether it was a personality conflict, but Dobranski and Ferster have both put that to rest. And it’s clear Dobranski respects Ferster, his seven years as head coach and the national championship banner that he helped place in the rafters.

“So no there’s certainly no hard feelings,” said Dobranski. “And if he came back tommorow and said he wanted the job, I’d give it back to him in a second.”

For Ferster, leaving was a tough decision but he’s happy with the state in which he left the Warriors.

“I took over a good program from Derek Yopek and I think I’m turning over a good program to Geoff Grimwood and Kim Dobranski,” said Ferster. “And Kim deserves a lot of credit for keeping hockey here in West Kelowna.”

And so Geoff Grimwood, who Ferster hand-picked in June as the new assistant coach, was this week named the Warriors’ interim bench boss and general manager.

“I think nobody was expecting as of three or four days ago,” said Grimwood.

Grimwood is saddened by the departure of his friend Ferster, but is “very gracious and excited about the opportunity to build on what’s been built here in the past.”

The Warriors say their size upfront and mobility on the blue-line will be key to their success this season.

West Kelowna will take on the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in pre-season action this Friday at Royal LePage Place.