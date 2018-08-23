Pipeline protestors take credit for cancelled Liberal fundraiser

Pipeline protesters claim they successfully forced the cancellation of a federal Liberal fundraiser in Vancouver.

The fundraiser was supposed to happen at a downtown hotel Thursday, and Finance Minister Bill Morneau was set to be there.

Protect the Inlet spokesperson, Sarah Beuhler said they had planned a rally outside of the event.

“[We wanted to] call Liberal donors’ attention to the fact that as we’re experiencing wildfire smoke, they’re supporting a party that is leading the charge to support a pipeline that will make climate change worse, and intensify climate chaos.”

The event was hosted by Vancouver Centre MP Hedy Fry, who said protesters had nothing to do with the cancellation.

“Unexpected personal things came up and we had to cancel it,” she said.

She said she doesn’t know if the event will be rescheduled.

Beuhler said with the air quality so bad, donations should be collected for wildfire relief, not political parties.

“Maybe next time they should think a little more carefully about trying to raise money while they’re buying a pipeline that’s going to make climate change worse, while we’re experiencing some of the really negative health impacts of that climate change.”