No injuries after mobile home in Annapolis County gutted by flames

A family of three is receiving emergency services from the Red Cross after their mobile home in Annapolis County burned to the ground.

The Canadian Red Cross says the fire in Wilmot, N.S., was reported Wednesday shortly after 6:30 p.m.

The Red Cross says the man and his two sons were not home at the time, so no one was injured.

The family is staying with friends in the community for now.

Wilmot is about five kilometres east of Middleton.