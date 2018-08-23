Woman runs through Kingston hospital naked in stolen lab coat: police

Police have arrested a woman for allegedly exposing herself in Kingston General Hospital.

On Wednesday morning, at around 10 a.m., police said a 19-year-old woman came to Kingston General Hospital, disrobed and then put on a lab coat.

When confronted by security, the woman began running through the hospital, exposing herself, leaving the lab coat undone.

The woman eventually fled the hospital but was apprehended by security near King and Barrie streets where she was arrested and redressed.

The 19-year-old woman was charged with theft and indecent exhibition in a public place.