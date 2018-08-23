Artist paints mural of Canada 55+ Games in Saint John

The Canada 55+ Games in Saint John are being commemorated by a well-known Canadian sports artist.

David Arrigo has been commissioned to paint a mural depicting the games which involved more than 2,000 participants and 500 volunteers.

His past work ranges from Canadian troops in Afghanistan to various professional sports and the Olympics.

READ MORE: Thousands flock to Saint John for Canada 55+ Games

Arrigo says he jumped at the chance to be part of the 55+ Games.

“Being part of the 55+ Games — it’s something totally different from my usual athletes and it’s so great to be interacting with them,” said Arrigo.

“You can notice on the mural that a lot of people have been signing it. Right now, well over 300 autographs.”

The mural will be presented to the city where it will remain on display. The games wrap up on Friday.

WATCH: Artist creates mural for Thailand soccer team after cave rescue