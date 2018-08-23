Oxycodone, valium seized during traffic stop in Eskasoni: N.S. RCMP

A targeted traffic stop in Eskasoni, N.S., on Wednesday has resulted in the seizure of prescription pills.
Nova Scotia RCMP say the traffic stop was conducted around 9:40 p.m. along Shore Road.
Officers searched the vehicle and seized a quantity of oxycodone, valium and cash.
Police arrested the 28-year-old driver from Indian Brook and charged her with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.
The woman was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.
