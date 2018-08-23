No charges after pedestrian killed in Lindsay: Police

Police in Lindsay say no charges will be laid in connection with the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in March.

The collision on March 26 claimed the life of Christine Hewitt, 68, of Lindsay, police issued in a statement on Thursday.

Police say around 4:45 p.m. Hewitt was attempting to walk across Kent Street West when she was struck by a vehicle that was reversing from an angled parking spot.

She was taken to nearby Ross Memorial Hospital by paramedics but was pronounced dead.

OPP assisted City of Kawartha Lakes Police with the investigation.

“After a lengthy and thorough investigation, investigators with the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service have determined that no charges will be laid in this tragic incident,” police stated Thursday.