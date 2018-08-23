Listowel man charged in fatal Wellesley, Ont., crash
Waterloo police have charged a 19-year-old Listowel man in connection with a fatal crash that occurred in Wellesley, Ont. in March.
On March 19, police said Lawrence Brubacher was standing on a flatbed trailer on Boomer Line near St. Clements at around 8 a.m. when the trailer was struck by a car.
“The car became airborne and struck the man before vaulting overtop of a pickup truck,” police said in a news release.
The car then crashed down onto a gravel road, more than 30 feet away, before striking a hydro pole.
Brubacher, from Wallenstein, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver was uninjured and on Thursday police announced that he had been charged with careless driving.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 10.
