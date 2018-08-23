Crime
Police investigate after shots fired in Hamilton’s east end

Anthony Urciuoli By News Anchor  900 CHML
Hamilton police are investigating after several gunshots were fired in the city’s east end. It happened near a townhouse complex in the area of Martha St and Grimsby Ave at around 1 a.m. Thursday.

No one was injured.

Police were able to locate a number of small calibre, spent bullet casings. They don’t believe there was an intended target and no suspects have been identified as the investigation continues.

 

