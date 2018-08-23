Police investigate after shots fired in Hamilton’s east end
Hamilton police are investigating after several gunshots were fired in the city’s east end. It happened near a townhouse complex in the area of Martha St and Grimsby Ave at around 1 a.m. Thursday.
No one was injured.
Police were able to locate a number of small calibre, spent bullet casings. They don’t believe there was an intended target and no suspects have been identified as the investigation continues.
