Police investigate after shots fired in Hamilton’s east end

Hamilton police are investigating after several gunshots were fired in the city’s east end. It happened near a townhouse complex in the area of Martha St and Grimsby Ave at around 1 a.m. Thursday.

READ MORE: Hamilton police investigating attack on teen in Gage Park caught on video

No one was injured.

Police were able to locate a number of small calibre, spent bullet casings. They don’t believe there was an intended target and no suspects have been identified as the investigation continues.

.@HamiltonPolice investigating shots fired on Martha Street. Over a dozen shell casings on the street and a nearby townhouse unit has several bullet holes in it. At least one entered a bedroom where a child was sleeping. No injuries. #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/QHaYwjdWdG — DR (@Media371) August 23, 2018