St. Catharines man, 49, arrested following child pornography investigation
A 49-year-old St. Catharines man has been arrested in connection with a child pornography investigation.
The investigation began in April and led police to a home in St. Catharines, where a search warrant was executed on Wednesday.
A number of computer systems and storage media were seized and forensically examined.
Gregory James McAdore, 49, was taken into custody on charges of possessing and making child pornography.
He will appear in court Thursday for a bail hearing.
