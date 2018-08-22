BB gunshot not to blame for bus shelter shattering: Hamilton police

It wasn’t a BB gun to blame after all, Hamilton police say after wrapping up their investigation into what injured a 25-year-old woman in a bus shelter.

The woman was injured when glass in the shelter at the corner of Upper Wentworth and Fennell Avenue East shattered.

Initial information provided to police suggested the glass was broken as a result of a projectile from a pellet or BB gun, but police have since determined the glass broke as a result of pressure from the woman who had been leaning against it at the time.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

Police add that it cannot be determined if the glass was previously damaged.

