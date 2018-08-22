Swim advisory lifted for Moose Beach in Orillia

The swim advisory at Moose Beach in Orillia has been lifted.

According to the city, officials received notice from the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) on Tuesday that the advisory had been lifted.

The advisory was initially issued on Monday, after a “higher than normal” bacteria count was found in the water.

A swimming advisory is issued when bacteria levels exceed those considered acceptable by the SMDHU.

According to the city, Moose Beach, Portage Bay and Couchiching Beach are all open for swimming at this time.